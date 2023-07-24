MONDAY 7/24/2023 6:05 p.m. (Day 1 of the trial)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The trial of Taylor Schabusiness is underway as she is charged with the killing and mutilation of a man in Green Bay.

Local 5’s Samantha Petters is in the courtroom for Taylor Schabusiness’s trial. Schabusiness is facing multiple charges including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on February 22, 2022, where Schabusiness allegedly killed Shad Thyrion. She is facing the following charges:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Mutilating a Corpse

3rd-Degree Sexual Assault

July 24, 2023 (Day 1 of trial)

Judge reads through the purpose of having four extra alternates. These four will be excused and not participate in deliberations.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by mental illness

Phase 1 of the trial Question of whether Schabusiness committed the crimes and the lawyers make opening statements. Opening statements are not evidence

Prosecutor’s opening statement Describes the scene and sets the stage of the crime Mentions all the charges Schabusiness is facing

Defense’s opening statement Schabusiness is presumably innocent She and the victim were friends Describes the scene from the defendant’s standpoint Asks when considering all the facts, don’t jump to a conclusion There are always two sides to every story.

Prosecutor calls first witness Played the audio recording of the 911 call from February 23 Exhibit 2 is the bodycam footage of an officer at the residence where the alleged crime happened

Multiple members of the Green Bay Police Department recalled the events of the morning of the alleged crime

Cross-examination of Green Bay Police Officer Goes through step-by-step analysis of his arrival/walk-through of the crime scene

Prosecution called 11 witnesses to the stand on day 1 The witness list included the victim’s mother as well as the person who made the call to the Police Department

Judge asks the council to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and the jury is to return at 8:30 a.m.

This story will be updated with help from Local 5’s Samantha Petters who will be in the courtroom for each day of the trial.