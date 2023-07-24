MONDAY 7/24/2023 6:05 p.m. (Day 1 of the trial)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The trial of Taylor Schabusiness is underway as she is charged with the killing and mutilation of a man in Green Bay.

Local 5’s Samantha Petters is in the courtroom for Taylor Schabusiness’s trial. Schabusiness is facing multiple charges including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on February 22, 2022, where Schabusiness allegedly killed Shad Thyrion. She is facing the following charges:

  • 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
  • Mutilating a Corpse
  • 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault

July 24, 2023 (Day 1 of trial)

  • Judge reads through the purpose of having four extra alternates. These four will be excused and not participate in deliberations.
  • Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by mental illness
  • Phase 1 of the trial
    • Question of whether Schabusiness committed the crimes and the lawyers make opening statements.
    • Opening statements are not evidence
  • Prosecutor’s opening statement
    • Describes the scene and sets the stage of the crime
    • Mentions all the charges Schabusiness is facing
  • Defense’s opening statement
    • Schabusiness is presumably innocent
    • She and the victim were friends
    • Describes the scene from the defendant’s standpoint
    • Asks when considering all the facts, don’t jump to a conclusion
    • There are always two sides to every story.
  • Prosecutor calls first witness
    • Played the audio recording of the 911 call from February 23
    • Exhibit 2 is the bodycam footage of an officer at the residence where the alleged crime happened
  • Multiple members of the Green Bay Police Department recalled the events of the morning of the alleged crime
  • Cross-examination of Green Bay Police Officer
    • Goes through step-by-step analysis of his arrival/walk-through of the crime scene
  • Prosecution called 11 witnesses to the stand on day 1
    • The witness list included the victim’s mother as well as the person who made the call to the Police Department
  • Judge asks the council to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and the jury is to return at 8:30 a.m.

This story will be updated with help from Local 5’s Samantha Petters who will be in the courtroom for each day of the trial.