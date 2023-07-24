MONDAY 7/24/2023 6:05 p.m. (Day 1 of the trial)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The trial of Taylor Schabusiness is underway as she is charged with the killing and mutilation of a man in Green Bay.
Local 5’s Samantha Petters is in the courtroom for Taylor Schabusiness’s trial. Schabusiness is facing multiple charges including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.
The charges stem from an alleged incident on February 22, 2022, where Schabusiness allegedly killed Shad Thyrion. She is facing the following charges:
- 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
- Mutilating a Corpse
- 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault
- Judge reads through the purpose of having four extra alternates. These four will be excused and not participate in deliberations.
- Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by mental illness
- Phase 1 of the trial
- Question of whether Schabusiness committed the crimes and the lawyers make opening statements.
- Opening statements are not evidence
- Prosecutor’s opening statement
- Describes the scene and sets the stage of the crime
- Mentions all the charges Schabusiness is facing
- Defense’s opening statement
- Schabusiness is presumably innocent
- She and the victim were friends
- Describes the scene from the defendant’s standpoint
- Asks when considering all the facts, don’t jump to a conclusion
- There are always two sides to every story.
- Prosecutor calls first witness
- Played the audio recording of the 911 call from February 23
- Exhibit 2 is the bodycam footage of an officer at the residence where the alleged crime happened
- Multiple members of the Green Bay Police Department recalled the events of the morning of the alleged crime
- Cross-examination of Green Bay Police Officer
- Goes through step-by-step analysis of his arrival/walk-through of the crime scene
- Prosecution called 11 witnesses to the stand on day 1
- The witness list included the victim’s mother as well as the person who made the call to the Police Department
- Judge asks the council to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and the jury is to return at 8:30 a.m.
This story will be updated with help from Local 5’s Samantha Petters who will be in the courtroom for each day of the trial.