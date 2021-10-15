‘Upset’ caller facing potential charges after making false hostage situation report in Brown Co.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Potential charges could be brought against a man who made a false complaint about an alleged hostage situation taking place in Howard because he was ‘upset’.

According to authorities, on Friday morning at around 3:30 a.m., Brown County officials received a call from an individual stating that two men were holding a woman hostage inside an apartment at an apartment complex located in the 1700 block of Velp Avenue in the Village of Howard. The complainant also reported that there was a gun involved.

Officials say that based on the information they collected, the caller, identified as a man, had also been in the same apartment before he left to go to work. Shortly after the call was placed, deputies from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies evacuated all of the residents inside the apartment building ‘due to the inherent risk of the call.’

Over an hour later, at around 5:05 a.m., the woman, who was allegedly being held hostage, walked outside and talked with the deputies. The two men, who were allegedly holding her hostage, then also voluntarily came out to talk with the deputies.

After an investigation, officers determined that the caller, who had made the initial report, was upset with the woman and the two men, prompting him to make a false complaint. The woman and two men were interviewed and released and will not be facing charges. No one was reported injured in the incident.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are requesting a prosecutor review of the case from the Brown Co. District Attorney’s Office for potential charges against the individual that made the initial (false) complaint.