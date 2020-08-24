Urban Air Adventure Park helping students ‘Learn & Fly’ this school year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local business in the Fox Valley is providing teachers and students another venue to get back to school this year.

Urban Air Adventure Park have started a new program that will get students learning and having fun while doing so. It’s called ‘Learn & Fly’ and it’s giving parents some peace of mind this school year.

The ‘Learn & Fly’ program offers a safe and fun solution for kids grades 1-8. Combining state certified teachers and tutors, a socially-distanced, capacity-controlled environment and lots of adventure- the program is providing teachers another venue to hold their classes. Teachers provide their district curriculum and the technology for their students and Urban Air provides the venue, a support staff and the fun of an adventure park.

The park will also be following all recommended CDC guidelines including temperature checks, spacing of all desks and work areas and vigilant cleaning standards.

“They need that social interaction and they also need that structure, that routine so we can provide that here,” says Crystal Kranke, General Manager of Urban Air Adventure Park. “We also have the adventure park so they get to burn off some of that extra energy, too. They’re not going to be stuck sitting in front of a computer, they’re going to be able to get out and move around. We have some fun spaces here that they’ll get to learn in as well so we’re very excited about that.”

You can find more information about the program online right here.