Urban Air Adventure Park opens in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Urban Air Adventure Park will be opening their new Appleton location at 4741 W Lawrence Street.

The grand opening festivities will kick off on Friday, November 22nd at 5:00 pm with an exclusive VIP event for first responders and their families.

Doors will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:00 am.

The first 200 in line will win free basic access for a year with the purchase of a Premium or Ultimate Pass.

“Our team is very excited to take indoor adventure & play to a new level, right here in Appleton!” said Travis Wright, Urban Air Appleton Owner.

With more than 18 individual attractions and experiences including a dual level Go-Kart track along with the world’s first Dueling Sky Rider Coaster, Urban Air Appleton is poised to be a Midwest area draw.

That has neighboring stores like Ashley Homestore investing in more staff, bigger inventory and new renovations.

For more information on hours and pricing: https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/wisconsin/appleton