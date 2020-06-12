Urban Air Adventure Park reopening to public with new safety measures in place

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Urban Air Adventure Park is reopening their doors after having to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic- and it’s just in time for summer as families look to get out of the house and have some fun.

As of June 6, Urban Air Adventure Park have reopened their doors for kids of all ages to have experience the number of activities they have lined up. Go-karts, rock climbing, zip lining, a trampoline park- you name it, they pretty much have it.

All of those activities listed will remain open along with the park. Management say staff is taking extra care and steps to sanitize the park and keep it clean in between uses. There’s also a Plexiglas barrier that divides customers from staff as soon as they walk in.

As of June 6, @UrbanAirPark in Appleton have reopened their doors for kids of all ages to experience the number of activities they have lined up just in time for summer.



Go-Karts, zip lining, rock climbing and a trampoline park… you name it, they’ve got it. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/3jTFi05BGK — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) June 12, 2020

“All of our attractions are naturally distanced so there’s a lot of different changes we’ve made,” says Travis Wright, Owner of Urban Air Adventure Park. “Really just enhancing some of the things we did before because we were a clean park before we were scrubbing down. Now, we’ve really just upped our game.”

You can find more information about Urban Air as well as their hours of operation online right here. You can also check them out on their Facebook page to learn more about how to book a space for an event.