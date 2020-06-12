FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Urban Air Adventure Park reopening to public with new safety measures in place

Local News

Indoor facility reopened June 6, just in time for summer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Urban Air Adventure Park is reopening their doors after having to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic- and it’s just in time for summer as families look to get out of the house and have some fun.

As of June 6, Urban Air Adventure Park have reopened their doors for kids of all ages to have experience the number of activities they have lined up. Go-karts, rock climbing, zip lining, a trampoline park- you name it, they pretty much have it.

All of those activities listed will remain open along with the park. Management say staff is taking extra care and steps to sanitize the park and keep it clean in between uses. There’s also a Plexiglas barrier that divides customers from staff as soon as they walk in.

“All of our attractions are naturally distanced so there’s a lot of different changes we’ve made,” says Travis Wright, Owner of Urban Air Adventure Park. “Really just enhancing some of the things we did before because we were a clean park before we were scrubbing down. Now, we’ve really just upped our game.”

You can find more information about Urban Air as well as their hours of operation online right here. You can also check them out on their Facebook page to learn more about how to book a space for an event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"