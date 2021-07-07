Urgent need: Local humane society receives 55 cats, 25 more expected

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Campus Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has received 55 cats surrendered by one household and they’re expecting 25 more.

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, many of the cats are severely under-socialized and require medical attention for a variety of ailments.

WHS staff say the cats have yet to reach the Green Bay location but should be arriving before the end of the week.

Some are already available for adoption but many will need further care before they’re ready for homes of their own.

The local humane society says they are in urgent need of help and suggest the community pitch in by:

Fostering an animal: Staff say more than 400 felines have come to WHS in the past two weeks alone. If you were on the fence about signing up to foster, they could use your help now more than ever. The extra space that foster homes provide is what allows WHS to help in large-scale cases like this. Here’s the link to sign up to foster. Donating to WHS: If you can help with a donation of any size toward their food, medical care, and supplies, WHS says it would be deeply appreciated. You can contribute online here. Adoption: If you’ve been considering a new family member, let this be the sign you were looking for. WHS says they have 130+ available cats and kittens that need a forever home. View all available cats here.

If you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it’s important to reach out for help. Call your local animal welfare organization, health department, mental health agency, or law enforcement for supportive resources.