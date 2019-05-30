US 10 closure in Calumet County begins June 3

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT says a full closure of US 10 near the US 10/WIS 114 split in Calumet County begins Monday, June 3.
Maintenance crews will be replacing a failing culvert pipe under US 10 at the split, south of the village of Harrison beginning 6 a.m. Monday and is expected to finish 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
- US 10 will be CLOSED between WIS 55 and the US 10/WIS 114 split for the entirety of the project. A signed detour will be in place
- Westbound US 10 detour: Take WIS 55 south to WIS 114 west back to westbound US 10
- Eastbound US 10 detour: Take WIS 114 east to WIS 55 north back to eastbound US 10
- Access will be maintained to properties and businesses in the US 10 closure limits
The DOT reminds motorists to slow down and be mindful of workers near highways.
