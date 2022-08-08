NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting an incident that has shut down a large portion of US 141 in Marinette County.

According to WisDOT, US 141 near the City of Niagara for traffic heading north and south is blocked off due to an incident, which began around 6:00 p.m.

Those traveling on US 141 heading north can follow US 8 east, then go west on US 2. For those heading south, you can go east on US 2, then south on US 8.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the situation. This incident is expected to take over two hours to resolve.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information regarding the incident is provided.