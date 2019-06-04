US 151 construction from Valders to Manitowoc begins June 10

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconson DOT says Governor Evers has signed a $4.6 million contract to improve US 151 from Jackson Street in Valders to I-43 in Manitowoc.

Work on this 8.5-mile stretch is set to begin Monday, June 10 and last until the end of August this year.

While construction will occur under traffic, however short-term, night closures of US 151 will be needed.

This project will include resurfacing US 151 from Jackson Street to I-Tec Drive with asphalt pavement using cold-in-place recycling of existing asphalt. The shoulders of the road will also be widened by two feet to allow for installation of shoulder rumble strips.

From I-Tec Drive to I-43, concrete pavement will be replaced and asphalt resurfacing will take place.

Through this construction, a right turn lane will be added for northbound US 151 onto County Road S and new traffic signals will be installed at Dufeck Drive (WIS 42). New beamguard, pavement markings, and signing will also be installed.

(Above: The stretch of US 151 experiencing road work.)

Traffic will experience lane closures and flagging operations during the resurfacing process.

Expect some nighttime full closures between Silver Street and I-43 for concrete repair. Message boards will post closures one week in advance Detour will use I-43, County JJ, County S, and US 151



The DOT reminds drivers to slow down, be patient, and pay attention to their surroundings in work zones.

For more information from the DOT, click here.