FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days.

Officials explain the reason for the closure is to widen the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23, making it safer for traffic to navigate.

The closure will begin on Monday, November 7, at 5:00 a.m. Those interested in a detour can follow southbound US 151 and exit at the County V off-ramp. There, drivers can take northbound 151 to the WIS 23 exit.