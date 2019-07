GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — WisDOT says US 41/141 ramp closures will take place in northern Brown County in the coming days.

The northbound US 41/141 on-ramp from County B will CLOSE from 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28.

The northbound US 41/141 on-ramp from Velp Avenue will CLOSE from 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Ramp closures are associated with the polymer overlays of bridge decks on US 41/141 in northern Brown County.