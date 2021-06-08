US 41 Southbound lanes are closed in Oconto due to road buckling

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting the Southbound lanes on US 41 to be closed due to road buckling.

On Tuesday, June 8, all Southbound lanes on the US 41 were closed. The lane closure is near the City of Oconto, by Frog Pond Road. The closure is expected to last for at least two hours.

Alternate routes have been created as followed: Southbound traffic on US 41 to HWY 22 West over to US 141.

No further information has been released regarding the lanes being closed. Local Five will have more information as details are released.