US 45 north of Fond du Lac to be fully closed starting March 29

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A full closure of US 45 was announced by the Department of Transportation, for highway maintenance starting on March 29.

According to officials, crews are scheduled to replace two culvers.

The closure will be between Scott Street and the Fond du Lac/Winnebago County line in Fond du Lac County from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A signed detour will be in place and access to business and properties will be maintained.

The work is expected to be completed on Friday, April 2.

A hard closure will reportedly take place near Northwestern Avenue while crews replace the pipes. No vehicles will be permitted to cross US 45 at the culvert location.

For more information about the highway construction project visit their website.