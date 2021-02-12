US Attorney for Eastern District of Wisconsin resigns, to join private law firm

(WFRV) – United States Attorney Matthew Krueger announced that he will resign from his position as the chief law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“Serving as United States Attorney has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” says U.S. Attorney Krueger.

According to officials, the resignation goes effective on Feb. 20, and Richard Frohling will become the Acting U.S. Attorney.

The Eastern District of Wisconsin is made up of 28 counties and has offices in Milwaukee and Green Bay. It is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.

Multiple people from different agencies and showed their appreciation for Krueger.

“U.S. Attorney Krueger has been a true partner in our joint law enforcement mission of keeping the citizens of Wisconsin safe,” says FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes.

“United States Attorney Krueger has always represented the citizens of the Eastern District of Wisconsin with poise and professionalism,” complimented ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division.

“As soon as Matt Krueger took office, he began tremendous efforts to build and nurture the relationships our Wisconsin law enforcement community now enjoys with the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” says Brian O’Keefe, Administrator, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to a release, over $85 million was recovered in criminal and civil cases as well as numerous impactful prosecutions that happened under Krueger’s leadership.

Some of the significant achievements while Krueger was leading were:

National Security & Cyber Crime The Office obtained the first international terrorism convictions in the district’s history (U.S. v. Jason Ludke et al.; U.S. v. Waheba Dais).

Public Corruption The Office successfully prosecuted Nicole Doxator, a Milwaukee County employee, for diverting public funds.

Healthcare Fraud Garnered a settlement with Aurora Health Care, Inc. for improper payments to physicians,

Financial Fraud Prosecuted a range of fraud that victimized the private sector, including a $9 million “green energy” investment scheme (U.S. v. Ronald Van Den Heuvel)

Violent Crime & Gangs Resources for crime victims, focused deterrence programs, and prisoner reentry programs to prevent further violent crime.

Combatting the Drug Epidemic Krueger established an Opioid Task Force that sent warning letters to outlier opioid prescribers and brought enforcement actions in the most egregious cases

Civil Rights The Office continued its long-standing practices of reviewing law enforcement officers’ use of force.

Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation The Office ranked among the nation’s busiest in charging sex trafficking, forced labor, and child pornography offenses.

Defending the United States in Civil Litigation U.S. Attorney Krueger increased the Civil Division’s personnel, enhancing the Office’s ability to advance the government’s interests and protect taxpayers’ funds.



According to a release, Krueger was nominated by Former President Trump, was confirmed by the Senate unanimously, and was sworn into office on Feb. 22, 2018.

Krueger served nearly five years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney before taking office. Krueger began his legal career as a law clerk for the Honorable Paul V. Neimeyer on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Krueger received his B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with honors and received his J.D. summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School.