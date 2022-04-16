(WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard has concluded its ice-breaking operations on the Western Great Lakes.

According to the United States Coast Guard, because the ice throughout the Western Great Lakes has already nearly melted, ice-breaking operations in support of commercial navigation are no longer necessary.

Now looking back at the 2022 domestic ice-breaking season, the U.S. Coast Guard reports that 11 ice breakers completed over 2,000 hours of icebreaking assistance to the benefit of 404 vessel transits.

In addition, these same icebreakers also accomplished 3,685 hours of preventative icebreaking to establish and maintain tracks in the ice hampered waterways of western Lake Superior, the St Marys River,

Georgian Bay, Green Bay, and the Straits of Mackinac.

Officials estimate that more than 7.8 million tons of dry bulk and liquid cargoes were assisted during the 108

day operational season.