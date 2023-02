Sturgeon Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The US Coast Guard responded to a report of 11 people stranded on an ice floe in Door County Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says the 11 people were fishing when the ice broke away from the shore at Sherwood Point in Sturgeon Bay.

Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan

The rescue team used an air boat to help get the people back to the shore.

They say everyone made it back safely and no one was hurt.