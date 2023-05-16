GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You may believe where you call home is the best place to live, but for Green Bay residents, it has been confirmed by a reputable report.

US News & World Report has ranked Green Bay as the best place to live in the United States for 2023-2024, giving us Wisconsinites something to be proud of.

The article cites some reasons for the ranking, including affordable housing, low crime rate, and the variety of attractions the city has to offer. Some Green Bay residents spoke about why they love calling the city home.

“I grew up never having to lock our doors,” said John Bressers. The crime rate has gone up a little since 40-50 years ago, but I think it’s a safe town.”

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis released a statement about the city being recognized for its low crime rate, saying, “The department works hard every day to make Green Bay a safe city, but it wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community.”

Mike Vandermause thinks the city’s amenities are what makes Green Bay special.

“You have your arts and your outdoors,” explained Vandermause. “I live on the Fox River, and it’s just awesome. It kind of has that small town feel, but there’s enough big city offerings to satisfy me.”

Nick Meisner, Vice President of Marketing with Discover Green Bay, mentioned some of those big-city offerings, including Bay Beach, the Automobile Gallery, and the National Railroad Museum.

“The mix of outdoor recreation as well as waterways and fun attractions, that’s just a short list of things that make this community great,” Meisner added.

And we cannot forget to mention the heart of Green Bay: the Packers.

Green Bay native Ryan Som says, “The cultural hub of the city is the Packers and football culture. It really unites the people of the city together. You go any day of the year, there are kids having fun and families having a good time. I think that really shows the heart of our city.”

The ranking also means a lot to the city, according to Mayor Eric Genrich. He says, “I joke that we’re Titletown for a reason, so pretty comfortable being number one, especially in the football realm, but it’s a really nice honor and a credit to our community members and businesses and everybody who makes this community such a great place to live.”

Rounding out the top 5 best places were Huntsville, Alabama, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, Boulder, Colorado, and Sarasota, Florida.

The Best Places to Live rankings are released every year by US News and World Report. Green Bay has always been in the top ten finalists but never in the top spot.