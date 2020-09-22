US prosecutors tout drug busts in California, Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Milwaukee says police have broken up a drug-trafficking operation that was moving marijuana, heroin, and cocaine from California to Wisconsin.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said during a news conference that 26 people have been charged and 21 of them were arrested Tuesday.

Search warrants were executed in both California and Milwaukee. Authorities seized 33 guns, $170,000, as well as drugs.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr appeared at the news conference as well. He said the bust was part of Operation Legend.

The federal government launched the project this summer to address homicides and other violent crimes.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews