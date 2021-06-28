US Sen. Ron Johnson: Liberals feel America isn’t good enough

FILE – In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Johnson, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday, April 22, during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says America is making progress on racism but that liberals feel it’s not good enough.

Johnson made the remarks Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican convention at a Wisconsin Dells resort.

He took the stage to rail against liberals, saying they’ve grown angrier over the last decade and want to impose everything they want on conservatives, who just want to be left alone.

He said America isn’t perfect and carries the original sin of slavery but that the country has made progress. But he says that’s not good enough for liberals.

He encouraged delegates to “take back our culture.”