U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin hosts roundtable discussion on health care Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The future of health care in the U.S. was the topic of a meeting Friday between U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Senator Baldwin says two million people in the state have pre-existing health conditions. Like Grace Blakeslee, a diabetic whose medications are covered under her parent’s health plan.

“My supplies that I need to make sure I can live are a necessity to me,” said Blakeslee.

Friday Baldwin came to Green Bay to hear the concerns of her constituents - over efforts by the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Sharing their stories and communicating how detrimental it would be to them and their loved ones if we were to lose these protections,” said Baldwin.

In a court filing this week, the White House argued the ACA should be overturned, taking with it guaranteed protections for those with pre-existing conditions - like this cancer survivor - frightened by that prospect.

“What the insurance companies have spent on us, on me, in the last four years just for my care is over half a million dollars,” said Denise Hutchinson.

“The idea that he would ask the attorney general to go into court and argue a case that would result in 20 million people to lose access to health care, it defies my imagination,” Baldwin said.

Senate Democrats have introduced a resolution calling for the president to reverse his position.

“Essentially directs the president to get on the other side of this case and defend America’s health care laws,” said Baldwin.

But Baldwin says the public needs to get involved to save the law that's helped so many people.

“We’ve got to keep on fighting. I think that is the alarm bell I’m trying to ring as I host these roundtables across the state.”