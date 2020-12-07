US, Wisconsin flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day

A U.S. Flag flies during sunset on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The attack on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu took the lives of 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178 others.

Evers says there are more than 5,800 World War II veterans currently living in Wisconsin.

Typically, there is a ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

However, due to city Health Department restrictions on COVID-19 related gatherings, there will be no ceremony this year.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset Monday.

