USA Luge to participate in Titletown Winter Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – USA Luge is set to participate in the Titletown Winter Games Feb. 15-16.

The free event offers community members the chance to experience the thrill of luge, curling, biathlon and cross-country skiing, figure skating and ski jumping courtesy of the Olympic governing bodies USA Luge, USA Curling, US Biathlon, US Ski & Snowboard – Central Cross Country Skiing, USA Figure Skating, and USA Nordic Sports.

The Winter Games are a collaboration between Titletown and U.S. Venture, Inc., headquartered in Appleton.

Activities kick off at noon on Saturday with an opening ceremony. The event continues throughout the day until 7 p.m. Sunday’s events will resume at noon until 5 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Arctic Blast: An Ice + Music Festival will start the festivities. That event runs from 6-9 p.m. and keep the fun going after dark on Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

This festival, aimed at complementing the winter sports atmosphere with an après-ski theme, will include ice bars, ice sculptures, live music, and entertainment.

Titletown says the public is encouraged to bring bike or ski helmets to wear while participating in the sporting activities. Additional necessary equipment will be provided and all participants must complete a waiver onsite before beginning activities.

Here is more information about the sports featured at the Winter Games:

USA Luge will create a special course on Ariens Hill for the Luge Challenge. Participants will compete in categories (boys, girls, men and women) with a prize awarded to the top three fastest runs in each group on both Saturday and Sunday. Participants must be at least 9-years-old. To accommodate the course, Ariens Hill will be closed for tubing Feb. 15-16.

will create a special course on Ariens Hill for the Luge Challenge. Participants will compete in categories (boys, girls, men and women) with a prize awarded to the top three fastest runs in each group on both Saturday and Sunday. Participants must be at least 9-years-old. To accommodate the course, Ariens Hill will be closed for tubing Feb. 15-16. USA Curling will utilize a portion of the Titletown Ice Rink to create an instructional course for participants to learn how to curl. Participants must wear rubber-soled shoes or snow boots to access the ice for curling. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs. Skating will remain open to the public at the normal hours of operation and admission rate throughout the weekend.

will utilize a portion of the Titletown Ice Rink to create an instructional course for participants to learn how to curl. Participants must wear rubber-soled shoes or snow boots to access the ice for curling. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs. Skating will remain open to the public at the normal hours of operation and admission rate throughout the weekend. US Biathlon and US Ski & Snowboard will host an interactive biathlon and cross-country skiing experience for the public to try the winter sport that combines cross country skiing and marksmanship. The event will use eye-safe “infrared rifles” to accurately simulate marksmanship and cross-country ski equipment will be available. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs.

will host an interactive biathlon and cross-country skiing experience for the public to try the winter sport that combines cross country skiing and marksmanship. The event will use eye-safe “infrared rifles” to accurately simulate marksmanship and cross-country ski equipment will be available. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs. USA Nordic Sports will create a mini ski jump out of snow or utilize a ski jump simulator. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the four parts of a ski jump under the guidance of elite coaches, former Olympians and local club leaders. All ages are welcome, and skis and helmets will be provided.

will create a mini ski jump out of snow or utilize a ski jump simulator. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the four parts of a ski jump under the guidance of elite coaches, former Olympians and local club leaders. All ages are welcome, and skis and helmets will be provided. US Figure Skating will offer free ice skating lessons to skaters of all ages and skill levels through Learn to Skate USA. Each session includes a 30-minute group lesson followed by practice time and a group photo. Ice skating admission fees are required for all participants, and skates are available to rent if needed. Lessons will be offered Feb. 15 at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., and Feb. 16 at 1 and 3 p.m. Skaters can sign up at the event on a first-come, first-served basis or can pre-register at Titletown’s website. Space is limited.

Titletown and U.S. Venture will also welcome special guests for the event, three-time Olympian and 1998 Olympic silver medalist Gordy Sheer and Sochi Olympian Aidan Kelly, along with staff and Wisconsin-based Junior National Team athletes from USA Luge. Additionally, youth and families from various community organizations will attend the Titletown Winter Games as guests of U.S. Venture, Wello and Weight of the Fox Valley.

For more information, visit the Titletown’s website.