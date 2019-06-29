USA Luge visits Appleton to recruit future generation of talent

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The annual USA Luge slider search slid its way to Appleton today.

Both Olympic athletes and coaches were on hand to teach local kids the basics of the sport today.

Children from ages nine to thirteen were introduced to the sport and taught the techniques of riding a luge sled.

And even though it is a winter sport, they still often train in the summertime.

“The sleds were using today are actual winter sleds, just outfitted with roller skate wheels, so they’ll be a little bit better moving down the hill like this but this is exactly the same training our current national team athletes do in the summertime,” says Development Coach Aidan Kelly.

Top participants from this nationwide tour will be considered for the USA Luge Junior Development team.