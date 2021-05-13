UScellular donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a part of a $1 million donation to help support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs, UScellular donated $30,000 to the one right here in Green Bay.

The investment in the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay is to help provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youths, according to officials. The investment also supports K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and other programs for members of the club.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” says Christine Paulsen, Director of Sales for UScellular in Wisconsin.

Officials say since 2009 the company has donated over $20.7 million to nonprofit organizations across the country.

More information regarding UScellular’s initiatives visit their website.