GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UScellular donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boys And Girls Summer Programs_69967140-159532

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a part of a $1 million donation to help support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs, UScellular donated $30,000 to the one right here in Green Bay.

The investment in the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay is to help provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youths, according to officials. The investment also supports K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and other programs for members of the club.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” says Christine Paulsen, Director of Sales for UScellular in Wisconsin.

Officials say since 2009 the company has donated over $20.7 million to nonprofit organizations across the country.

More information regarding UScellular’s initiatives visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL