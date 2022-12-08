GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season in full swing, UScellular is giving back to a Green Bay nonprofit.

In a surprise visit, UScellular donated $5,000 worth of food to the Freedom House in Green Bay.

The Freedom House relies on donations to serve all those who rely on three meals from Freedom House daily.

UScellular donated fresh produce and a curated list of food that will give more options and flexibility for their chef to prepare several meals that will give more variety to those in need.

UScellular’s donation will help support multiple weeks of meals for the Freedom House.