USDA Forest Service waives fees for MLK Day

(WFRV) – In honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 17, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites all across the country.

“The national forest offers many opportunities to get outside for adventure, exercise or simply fresh air,”
said Forest Supervisor Paul Strong. “We hope this holiday waiver provides a bit of encouragement to get
out and enjoy our national public lands.”

While the fee waiver will cover many national forest picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers, the USDA noted that individuals will still need to pay fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits.

Additionally, this fee waiver applies to some trailheads on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, where visitors typically pay a $5 day-use fee.

According to the USDA, this fee-waiver is one of many that they do throughout the year in observance of special events or federal holidays. The next upcoming 2022 fee-free dates are as follow:

  • Presidents Day: Feb. 21
  • National Get Outdoors Day: June 11
  • National Public Lands Day: Sept. 24
  • Veterans Day: Nov. 11

More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available on the forest’s website.

