(WFRV) – Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling around 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS), Healthy Choice Power Bowls, Korean-Style Beef with lot code 5246220320 and a best if used by date of 04/18/2023 are being recalled because the product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 34622 on the end flap of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product.

Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Inspired Beef

Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Inspired Beef

According to a release, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

However, anyone that is concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some of the Health Choice Power Bowls, Korean-Style Beef may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.