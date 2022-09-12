GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is in the City of Green Bay to recruit food inspectors.

Hosted at the Brown County Job Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the FSIS is responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry, and egg products.

Inspectors comprise the largest category of employees in the agency and play a crucial role in protecting public health by inspecting all FSIS-regulated products before they can be sold to consumers.

“The food inspectors and consumer safety inspectors are all working in meat, poultry, and egg processing facilities,” explained Paul Kiecker, administrator for FSIS. “They’re there every day making sure that our supplies of meat, poultry, and eggs are safe for consumers worldwide.”

FSIS is looking for anyone with real-world experience in food processing or food production.

“Anyone that deals with live animals and has experience with working with animals, especially food production animals. We want to make sure they at least have some background in animal production and/or in food production,” said Kiecker.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is also trying to find employees who are willing to stay long-term and make a name for themselves.

“We’re looking for people that are going to be able to build a career with us,” stated Kiecker. “I started as a food inspector 35 years ago and now I’m the head of the agency so there’s a lot of opportunities for people to grow within the agency.”

Those interested can head over to the Brown County Job Center until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, but the recruitment event will also bleed into Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We have people that are here on site that can help with resumes and help with any questions that people may have about the positions,” said Kiecker. “We also have a $5,000 hiring bonus for anyone that is qualified and hired on.”