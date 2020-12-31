Use of Fox Valley trails increase during pandemic, according to report

(WFRV) The pandemic has been rough on everyone, but it has spurred an increase in trail usage in the Fox Valley.

In a recent study done by the East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and UW Oshkosh, people have been hitting the trails more often.

According to an additional national survey, nearly 50% of those who took the survey said they walked or biked more than before the pandemic.

“Our region has a variety of places where people can escape to the outdoors during the pandemic, and people are using their time to explore these trails,” says Kim Biedermann, Regional Bicyle adn Pedestrian Coordinator for ECWRPC.

Even during winter, people can use many different trails in the Fox Valley that allow you to enjoy fat bike riding and snowshoeing – even a walk or run on trails that are plowed.