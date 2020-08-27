Using red light in De Pere to raise awareness and hope, for the crippled live entertainment industry

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Two employees of St. Norbert College’s Fine Arts program, are working to help colleagues in the live entertainment industry, who aren’t quite as lucky right now. Kris Schuller says it’s all about raising awareness with red light.

Since the pandemic hit, live entertainment productions across the nation have been put on hold. Leaving hundreds of thousands of people who work in that industry without a paycheck.

“Seventy-five percent of our people have lost their jobs completely,” said Paul Mashl, and operations director at St. Norbert.

“It impacts the small guy as well as the big guy, not just Broadway,” said Corey Pinchart, technical director at the college.

But now these two employees who work in the Fine Arts program, are joining an effort to raise awareness of the issue. By lighting up the exteriors of some 1,500 performing art centers in North America, bathing them in red light.

“It’s called Red Alert Restart,” said Pinchart.

Its aim is to replicate a similar effort held recently in Europe called Red Alert, where in a single night hundreds of buildings were illuminated in red to draw attention to the live event industry’s need for support.

Mashl and Pinchart say this is an effort they must support because they still have jobs. But many of their colleagues don’t.

“We were the first industry to shut down when COVID happened and we’re probably going to be the last ones to start back up,” Pinchart said.

And because of that these men say the live entertainment industry desperately needs financial support. And on September 1 red lights will be lit to show the extent of the problem.

“Get our congressmen and senators to pay attention to this industry, to do something that falls in line with the Cares Act so that companies just don’t fold,” Mashl said.

Pinchart expects PACs across Wisconsin will join this effort. The lights will be lit September 1 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.