USPS encourages inspecting, repairing mailboxes for Mailbox Improvement Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of Mailbox Improvement Week, May 17-23, the U.S. Postal Service is encouraging homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” says Postmaster Tim Lewis.

The annual week is important to draw attention to mailboxes that sustain wear and tear.

“This is especially important after the effects of last winter,” adds Lewis.

The USPS offers a few tips for typical activities that homeowners may need to do during Mailbox Improvement Week:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel

Remounting a loosened mailbox post

Replacing or adding house numbers

“If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes,” said Lewis.“Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with my office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.”

For more information, Lewis encourages reaching out to your local Post Office.

