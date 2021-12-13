GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local USPS gearing up for its busiest week, looking to hire employees

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holidays right around the corner, the United States Postal Service is gearing up for the busiest week of the year.

December 13 – 18 is the peak season for the company with many people aiming to get their packages sent out just in time for Christmas.

USPS hired seasonal employees to subsidize the workload. On average, the sorting facility distributes 20,000 packages a week, but during the month of December, they deliver you more than 100,000 packages a month.

In the midst of the busy week, they are also hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, December 15 at 300 Packerland Dr., Green Bay.

They are hiring for all positions and looking to add to their team permanently. The job fair information can be found on their website.

USPS staff says now is the time to get those last-minute packages shipped. All packages must be shipped by Wednesday, December 15th.

