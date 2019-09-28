LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

USPS supports Breast Cancer Awareness month with Breast Cancer Research stamp

(WFRV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the US Postal Service is working to stamp out breast cancer through the sales of a stamp.

The Breast Cancer Research stamp is a semi-postal stamp, otherwise known as a charity stamp, issued to help raise funds for breast cancer research.

The USPS says the stamp has raised more the $89 million for breast cancer research since 1998. More than 1 billion stamps have been sold.

Available year-round, the 65-cent self-adhesive stamps are sold in sheets of 20.

Each stamp has a postage value equivalent to the First-Class Mail 1-ounce stamped letter price in effect at the time of purchase.

The stamps are available area post offices, online at usps.com, and by phone at 1.800.STAMP.24.

The Breast Cancer Research Stamp was issued at the White House on July 29, 1998. It was the first semi-postal stamp in U.S. history. 

In 1997, Congress authorized this first semi-postal stamp for the specific purpose of raising funds from the American public to assist in finding a cure for breast cancer.

In 2015, President Obama signed Public Law No. 114-99 that extended the sale of the Breast Cancer Research Stamp through Dec. 31, 2019.

Designed by Ethel Kessler of Bethesda, MD, the stamp features the phrases, “Fund the Fight” and “Find a Cure” and an illustration of a mythical “goddess of the hunt” by Whitney Sherman of Baltimore.

For more on the Breast Cancer Research Stamp and other semi-postal stamps, click here.

