USS Nantucket launches in Marinette, country’s 27th ever Littoral Combat Ship

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The ship made history as the nation’s 27th Littoral Combat Ship (LCS 27) as it launched into the Menominee River in Marinette.

The christening and launching of the USS Nantucket was celebrated on Saturday, August 7th.

The ship will be the latest to be named after Nantucket Island, an island in Massachusetts, more than 150 years since the first USS Nantucket was commissioned in 1862 to serve during the American Civil War.

“I am proud to be the sponsor of the future USS Nantucket. Seeing this great ship launched and christened, knowing the missions it will serve for the U.S. Navy, is a humbling experience. It’s a great honor for LCS 27, the future USS Nantucket, to be named after my home and a town with such a rich and storied maritime history. I look forward to its future service to the crew and our nation.” says Polly Spencer, Ship Sponsor of the future USS Nantucket (LCS 27).

The USS Nantucket – built locally by the Fincantieri Marine Group headquartered in Marinette – is a resilient, flexible warship, designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities including advanced sensors, missiles and cutting-edge cyber systems. Its speed, strength and versatility make it a critical tool to help sailors achieve their missions.

The LCS has these unique features:

It is extremely flexible and can be modified to meet certain needs

It is fast and can reach speeds above 40 knots (which is about 46 mph)

It is automated with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship

It is lethal – standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute

“Building LCS 27 and sister ships for the U.S. Navy is an honor and we are proud to be the nation’s shipyard in the heartland. The launch and christening we witnessed is a testament to the hard work of more than 2,500 shipbuilders who pass through our gates, put on their hard hats and build American warships,” said Mark Vandroff, Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO.

The 27th LCS will serve targeted U.S. Navy missions around the world.