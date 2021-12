CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on US 151 at location County T due to a utility emergency on Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all northbound and southbound lanes on US 151 at County T near Chilton are blocked to downed power lines.

WisDOT officials expect the closure to last around two hours.

