HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A utility emergency has reportedly closed all lanes of WIS 15 in Hortonville.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 15 in Hortonville are closed from Givens Road west to Industrial Park Avenue. The closure is reportedly due to a utility emergency.

The closure is expected to last over two hours. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m.

There was no information on what caused the incident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.