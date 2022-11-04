OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on using WIS 21 near Omro will need to use an alternate route, as the highway is closed due to a utility emergency.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of WIS 21 are closed due to a utility emergency. This applies to both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The incident reportedly happened around 9:25 a.m., and the closure is expected to last two hours. WIS 21 at Adams Street/Main Street is the area of the closure.

No additional information was provided at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.