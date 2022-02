FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 in Fond du Lac is closed following a utility emergency that is expected to last over two hours.

According to officials, all lanes are blocked on WIS 23 westbound and eastbound between Rolling Meadows Drive and Rickmeyer Drive. The incident reportedly happened around 8:50 a.m.

The closure is expected to last over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the emergency, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.