FRIDAY 4/29/2022 9:56 a.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 southbound is back open in Door County after a utility emergency closed the highway for just over an hour.

According to officials, WIS 42 southbound is back open in Door County. The closure lasted just over an hour.

There still was no information on the cause of the utility emergency or if there were any injuries.

ORIGINAL: Utility emergency closes WIS 42 SB in Door County

FRIDAY 4/29/2022 9:06 a.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists in Door County will need to avoid WIS 42 southbound as a utility emergency has closed all lanes on the highway.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 42 southbound are closed from South Duluth to South Columbia on WIS 42/57. The incident reportedly happened around 8:30 a.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours. There was no information on what caused the closure or if anyone was injured.

