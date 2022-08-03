WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 6:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared.

The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.

The department reported around 5:15 p.m. that Asplundh Tree Service responded to remove the tree. By 6:15 p.m. the tree was cleared, power was restored, and Municipal Dr. was reopened.

Original Story: Utility emergency on WIS 76 in Outagamie County blocking all lanes

WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 5:08 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT, a utility emergency has caused the north and southbound lanes to be closed on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident and suspects that it will take over 2 hours for the issue to be resolved.

No other information has been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.