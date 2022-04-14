(WFRV) – With the winter moratorium on utilities coming to an end on April 15, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) are urging customers with outstanding utility bills to get help before they are disconnected from their services.

According to the PSC, the annual winter moratorium, which temporarily stops utility providers from disconnecting residential heating services for lack of payment, is coming to an end on Thursday meaning electric and natural gas utility customers with outstanding bills may be at risk of disconnection.

Officials are asking that these customers quickly make payment arrangements with their provider and/or apply for financial assistance before the moratorium ends.

Customers struggling to pay their utility bills can contact their utility provider to set up a payment plan. Contact information for some of the largest utilities in Wisconsin is available below:

Alliant Energy; 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric; 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power; 1-800-227-7957

We Energies; 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation; 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy; 1-800-895-4999

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility provider, they are encouraged to contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729 or submitting a PSC complaint online.

Customers can also call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596 to see if they are eligible to receive energy, utility, or emergency rental assistance.

Recent data shared by the PSC showed utility disconnections in Wisconsin have been on a steady decline through the years.

Year Residential Utility Disconnections 2021 3,804 2019 4,717 2018 8,035 Data provided by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

PSC attributes this decrease to Governor Tony Evers and the federal resources he has allocated for financial relief throughout Wisconsin.

“Since Governor Evers took office fewer Wisconsinites have been disconnected from their utility services thanks to federal resources he’s allocated for financial relief. I am grateful for his continued commitment to providing healthy living conditions for our communities throughout the state,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq.