LONG LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information after a UTV was stolen off a private residence in Long Lake.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, between 6 p.m. on April 2 and 11 a.m. on April 3, a UTV was taken from a private residence. The residence is located on the corner of Oak Street and East Street in Long Lake.

A 2019 ODES 5-seat UTV is reportedly the one that was stolen. A ‘For Sale’ sign is on the UTV in one of the pictures that were provided.

Photo courtesy of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-528-3346. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.