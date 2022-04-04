LONG LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information after a UTV was stolen off a private residence in Long Lake.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, between 6 p.m. on April 2 and 11 a.m. on April 3, a UTV was taken from a private residence. The residence is located on the corner of Oak Street and East Street in Long Lake.
A 2019 ODES 5-seat UTV is reportedly the one that was stolen. A ‘For Sale’ sign is on the UTV in one of the pictures that were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call 715-528-3346. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.