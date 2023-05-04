GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This is a busy, stressful time for college students as they prepare for finals, but some students have found a unique way to deal with it.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay students are joined by some furry friends as they take a break from studying for finals.

“I just think for releasing stress for finals in general, it’s just good to take some time for self-care,” said Stephanie Felland.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay hosted its annual goat yoga event intended to help students relax before taking their final exam, Stephanie Felland is leading the way.

“This event works really well cause it’s free and the goat farmers were generous enough to bring her goats here,” explained Felland.

Felland says she enjoys helping students relax. “I’ve been the yoga instructor since September of 2021, so I did do it last year and then we’re doing it again this year.”

Students participating in the event say the event allows them to focus on their mental health.

“I think it is good to take a break from your finals and have some fun while you are still here cause we are all going to be leaving next week, just to have some fun even though there is a lot of stress with finals,” said Carly Richards.

Goat yoga has been a tradition at the University since 2019.

“This is the first year that we’ve actually had it at all 4 of the campuses, so it’s been at Marinette, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, and then today’s the green bay campus,” Alex Wandersee, Assistant Director of Recreation, Fitness and Wellness at UWGB.

Felland encourages more students to join in on the fun, “Just come, because I know it can be really intimidating especially if you haven’t done yoga before, but I especially as an instructor, I try to really make it a welcoming environment, it’s a very beginner class.”

Students will take their finals next week.