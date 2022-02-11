GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The rise in popularity of ESport and competitive gaming had UW-Green Bay reconsidering the recreational opportunities offered to students and put the Student Union Staff on the path to opening the new ESports Lounge.

Staci Baumann, the Student Union Building Operations Manager at UW-GB said, “We’re kinda gauging right now what students want to see and what they want to do on these computers and it’s nice having the flexibility to give them that.”

Students interested in using the lounge just have to show up during the open hours and they will be given a login by a student manager. They have 18 state-of-the-art gaming computers to choose from and two Nintendo Switches to use on the TVs.

Ryan Krumrei, one of the ESports Student Managers said, “We had over 60 people come in for the grand opening event on Wednesday and a lot of students are saying hey we want to play games, we want to compete.”

Krumrei said working in the lounge has already improved his sense of community at school.

“I can tell you right now for me it already has. I was just coming to school to get my degree and get my career started,” said Krumrei. “But this has given me a spot at UW-GB where I can get together with a group of people and feel more at home.”

Other students said the center has allowed them to have better access to high-quality gaming systems.

Nic Walvcka, a First Year at UW-GB said, “It feels really nice because since there’s this space it now feels like they could start leagues and actually participate in tournaments.”

The Student Union said finding the funding for the space involved collaborating with the school’s administration.