UW-Green Bay chancellor accepts new role at the University of Akron

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — UW- Green Bay’s chancellor announced Wednesday he will be assuming a new role at the University of Akron.

Gary L. Miller, Ph.D. says he will leave UW-Green Bay at the end of September to become the president at the University of Akron.

“It has been a great joy and a deep honor for me to have been Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay,” Miller noted. “This is an exceptional university with great students, faculty, staff and a very bright future. The team at UW-Green Bay is the best I’ve worked with in my career. They are creative and fully committed to this University. The leadership team has a clear vision for the institution and knows how to get there. I wish everyone the very, very best. Green Bay and Wisconsin will always be close to my heart.”

Miller became the sixth chancellor of UW-Green Bay on August 1, 2014 after leaving the same role at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

During his tenure, UW-Green Bay says Miller was instrumental in establishing the Richard J. Resch School of Engineering and the hiring of an Entrepreneur in Residence at TitletownTech, a partnership with the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft.

The University says under Miller’s leadership, the University:

Reversed an enrollment decline and is on pace to realize the fourth straight year of increased enrollments with a more diversified student body, faculty, and staff

Addressed structural deficits in the midst of severe state budget reductions

Established a four-college structure

Revitalized the University’s program offerings to be more aligned with regional needs

Enhanced D-I athletics with the development of the Kress Outdoor Recreation Complex

Oversaw the expansion of the University’s footprint to include campuses in Marinette, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan

Earlier this year, led efforts to change the University’s vision and select mission to reflect the needs of the region.

“Perhaps Chancellor Miller’s most important contribution was in helping our institution adapt to the new realities of higher education,” shared University Spokesperson Janet Bonkowski. “There is no doubt we are on the right path.”

The University of Akron says they selected Miller due to his “outstanding record as an effective higher education leader and consensus builder. He brings not only two decades of senior-level higher education leadership, but also first-hand experience as a member of the teaching faculty and as a researcher.”

Miller says, “I am honored and excited by the prospect of leading the faculty and staff of The University of Akron. They have done much in a very short time to ready this University for reaffirmation, renewal, innovation, and growth. I see a university well-positioned for the creative institutional and community discussions needed to develop a new, forward-projecting design.”