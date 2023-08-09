GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Wisconsin will need more than 20,000 home care workers by next year. UW-GB and the Department of Health have launched a free online certification program for health workers. Director of continuing education Margie Reichwald says the program will fulfill needs in the healthcare industry.



“Our goal is 10,000 people that’s a huge number, but by 2040 they are predicting a shortage, a 20,000 decrease in caregivers by 2040,” stated Reichwald.



Health experts say the number of at-home caregivers dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of Marketing Tony Redpath says the free program will allow people to receive certifications in a timely manner.



“The fact that now they can do this training online and it does not cost money and it is actually paid for is why we are able to start getting these caregivers back,” Tony Redpath Vice President of Sales & Marketing Interim Healthcare.



Reichwald says the university looks to inspire the next generation of healthcare providers.



“We see a need in the community and it’s a starting block for those who want to go into a healthcare field, it’s the first building block of building their career,” explained Reichwald.



Applications for the free online certification can be found here.