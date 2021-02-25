UW-Green Bay expands LGBTQ+ services to Manitowoc, Sheboygan Campuses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Manitowoc and Sheboygan Campuses are opening Pride (LGBTQ+) Centers.

UWGB says the Pride Centers will be staffed by interns ten hours per week. Pride Center interns will provide social support and resources for LGBTQ+ students, their families and allies, and will collaborate with local LGBTQ+ community organizations on Pride events and initiatives.

The intern staffing was made possible by funding support from the LaForce Family Foundation.

“The ability to bring such a resource to our campus is a collaboration between our Green Bay Campus Pride Center, community organizations and the generosity of the LaForce Family Foundation,” says Manitowoc and Sheboygan Campus CEO Jamie Schramm.

It was also announced the Pride Center will place an intern ten hours a week at the Kress Center on the Green Bay Campus. The internship will focus on developing a new LGBTQ+ student-athlete ally group.

“Since its opening in 2017, the Marinette Campus Community LGBT Center has been working to enhance and sustain the lives of LGBT people in our community through resources, support, information and a safe and inclusive space,” says Marinette Campus CEO Cindy Bailey.

The Pride Center is currently in the process of interviewing students for the eight La Force Foundation intern positions.