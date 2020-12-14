UW-Green Bay expands Rising Phoenix program supporting N.E. Wisconsin high school students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Green Bay announced on Monday that its Rising Phoenix program is expanding to the Mishicot School District with hopes of providing high school students a pathway to higher education.

“As a University on the rise, we are proud to expand the Rising Phoenix program with the School District of Mishicot,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander. “We are pleased with the achievement of our first Rising Phoenix Program in Manitowoc and look forward to growing our partnership with the students, teachers and administration in Mishicot.”

The program’s goal for participating sophomore and junior students is to earn both their high school diploma and get a significant head start on their college degree. Students enrolling in the program as high school juniors will have the opportunity to earn an AAS degree by the time they graduate from Mishicot High School.

“The goals of the Rising Phoenix program align well with Mishicot’s goal that all students will grow academically through participation in a rigorous and relevant curriculum,” Mishicot Superintendent Dr. Paul J. Orlich shared.

Students who complete an AAS degree will have the first two years of a bachelor’s degree completed. The accomplishment will apply whether students decide to continue at UW-Green Bay, transfer to a different college or university, or enter the workforce upon graduation with an earned college credential.

Orlich explained, “Mishicot has long prided itself in being a regional leader in the number of college credits its students have the opportunity to earn while in high school. This collaborative effort with UW-Green Bay will further expand these opportunities while enhancing our work in preparing every student to be career and college ready.”