UW – Green Bay international students welcomed to Titletown with football practice

International students from 14 different countries joined together for the first time this school year on the UW – Green Bay campus.

“One of the first things we like to do is welcome them to the Green Bay community,” Kristy Aoki, Asst. Director of International Student Scholar Services at UW-Green Bay said. “One of the biggest things about UW – Green Bay and our community is a love of football.”

To help showcase that love of football, Aoki enlisted the help of the Green Bay East High School Red Devils.

The team hosted the international students at City Stadium Tuesday afternoon and showed them the football ropes.

“Learning first hand is so much better than just watching it on the TV,” Aoki said. “Some of the students do know quite a bit, but the majority fo the countries don’t play American Football, so this is all new to them.”

After going over some drills with the team, the international students were taken on a tour of Lambeau Field.