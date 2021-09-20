UW-Green Bay organizes educational series “Countering Terrorism” for community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- According to the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay, domestic terrorist attacks have seen a drastic increase in incidents over recent years.

In response to these numbers, UW-Green Bay has announced upcoming training sessions focused on educating the masses on these issues that are occurring across the country.

The program titled “Countering Terrorism” will begin sessions in late October through November with day-long informational sessions.

According to organizers, “Countering Terrorism” will have lessons centering on key ideological and outside influences that play into criminal incidents targeted at individuals, institutions, or a demographic of people. The training series will be available on both interactive, and virtual platforms.

A notable attribute of the series is guest speakers from the Seattle and Minneapolis areas who will be in attendance. Both of these areas have had monumental incidents of domestic terrorism, according to the release.

“Countering Terrorism” training sessions will take place on four different days, spanning over three weeks. The dates for the series are Thursday, October 28, Friday, October 29, Wednesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 10.

The session on Thursday, October 28, will have its first event going from 10 a.m. to noon. Titled “Naming, Blaming, Claiming Prejudice and Discrimination in Counter-Terrorism” will have multiple Ph.D. level speakers including Sean McCandless, Ph.D., and Tyrone Dooley, Ph.D., Associate Directors from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

The second session planned for October 28 will have a “Panel A” and “Panel B” that both will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Panel A will is titled “Domestic Unrest: Considerations for the Protection and Safety of Our Citizens.” Which will have four very exciting panelists. Police Chief Dias, Fire Chief Scoggins are coming from Seattle. Mayor Jaci Lindstrom of Minnetonka Beach, Minnesota, and Police Chief Farniok of Orono, Minnesota will round out the group.

Panel B is named “Clerks’ Reflections: Don’t think This Can’t Happen in Your Community.” Members heading this panel are Seattle City Clerk Monica, Martinez Simmons. Wisconsin’s very own Nikki Perez. The City of Madison’s Clerk’s office is described as being in charge of emergency planning. From the City of Portage, City Clerk and Treasurer Marie Moe will also be attending Panel B.

On Friday, October 29, the next installment of the educational series will go from 10 a.m. to noon as well. The day’s event is titled “Developing a Terrorism Needs Assessment Plan for Your Community.” Jim Reseburg, Chief Executive Officer of Emergency Planning Solutions LLC is scheduled to appear.

The training session planned for Wednesday, November 3, will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The day’s event is being referred to as “Business Email Compromise Terrorism: The Next Big Digital Threat” which is expected to have Information Assurance Consultant of Synercoomm, Inc.’s very own Jefferey T. Lemmermann (CPA, CITP, CISA, CEH)

For the final event of “Countering Terrorism” on Wednesday, November 10, the event will go from 10 a.m. to noon. “Don’t Be Held Ransom: Learn Defense Measures Against Ransomware. It Can Happen to You” will have multiple guests presenting. Expected in attendance, according to the release, are both Mark Eich, Principal, Cybersecurity/SOC, and David Sun, Principal, Cyber Incident Response and Forensics, of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP.

Individuals, businesses, and or community leaders interested in registering for UW-Green Bay’s training sessions can go online to the University’s website. Or you directly contact Kassie Van Remortel, UW-GB’s Director of Government Affairs and Economic Development. Her contact number is (920) 465-2468 or by email.